Explore Latest Trends in Wedding Planning Saturday at the DECC

The Duluth Wedding Show is Happening Saturday, January 11, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, January 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., local brides and grooms to be are invited to stop by the DECC to take part in the 32nd annual Duluth Wedding Show.

Kynze Lundeen, Show Coordinator, stopped by FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m. to chat about this year’s show.

The show features nearly 150 vendors this year, with a wide range of products and services ranging from gowns and tuxes to venues, caterers, honeymoon and destination wedding getaways, wedding planners, photographers, limos, flowers, music and much more.

“Wedding trends are “anything goes” and the Duluth Wedding Show features almost everything imaginable to plan the perfect wedding for you,” said Lundeen.

Also at the show will be workshops including a Grooms Only Workshop and DIY Flower Workshop presented by Engwalls.

“It’s fun because it seems like no two weddings are the same anymore,” said Lundeen.

A runway fashion show will take place at 3:00 p.m.

This year’s fashion show will have a bold new look and promises to be filled with the latest fashions for everyone in the wedding.

At the end of the fashion show, a lucky couple will win the Grand Prize of a Hard Rock-Cancun getaway courtesy of Divine Destinations, Hard Rock Hotels, Sun Country Airlines and the Duluth Wedding Show.

Click here to purchase discounted tickets for the show.