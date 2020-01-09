Gov. Walz Proposes Additional Affordable Housing Funding

The waiting list for public housing in Duluth including 2,000 families.

DULUTH, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz wants to borrow $276 billion to invest in safe and affordable housing across Minnesota.

It is all part of his “Jobs and Projects Plan” totaling around $2 billion.

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority in Duluth will be applying for a portion of that money.

Officials tell us it is difficult to build affordable housing compared to market rate because developers have to rely on state and federal funding for those affording units.

“In Duluth I think 38% of families their households are at 35,000 dollars a year or less so it’s just really critical that we have more resources to build more affordable housing units,” said Jill Keppers the executive director of the Duluth HRA.

The HRA says state money also goes to areas that are less visual like p