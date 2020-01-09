Legal Fight Over Estate of Man Deprived of Water in Jail

MILWAUKEE – A legal battle has developed over the division of the multimillion-dollar estate of a man who died after guards at the Milwaukee County Jail deprived him of water.

Seven people have come forward as children of Terrill Thomas.

Milwaukee County and the company that provided health care services to the jail, Armor Correctional Health Services, paid $6.7 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Thomas’ estate.

More than $3 million in settlement money has been paid to attorneys and others.

Thomas died in his cell in 2016.

Three jail officials were convicted of criminal charges in his death.