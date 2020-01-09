Magic Show Teaches Elementary Students About Bullying

DULUTH, Minn. – While most kids were learning typical school subjects, these Piedmont Elementary School students were learning a lesson of a life with the help of a little magic.

Nearly 100 students sat in Piedmont Elementary school gym, gazing at one of Duluth’s longtime illusionists.

Magician and puppeteer Kelvin Saline entertained the students with some of his best tricks.

Even his special friend Charlie joined the party to give the young people tips as to how to avoid bullying in school and ways to use magic tricks to their advantage.

“You could pull something really weird out of you pocket, now this guy is super friendly,” said Brett Lapcinski

Saline, has been doing magic for the last 50 years. He says his gift of grabbing the attention of kids is what got him into educating them about anti-bullying.

He also believes teaching them early will help in the future.

“When I though about bullying what better way to deliver the message than through magic,” said Saline. “If they can start thinking of better tools at this age. that will carry through them through adulthood.”

One thing Saline says he wishes students learn the most is to always tell an adult if they are being bullied in school.

Saline will be taking his anti-bullying magic shows to Laura MacArthur Elementary on Friday and Meyers-Wilkins on March 12th.