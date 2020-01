Prep Basketball: Spartans Split Doubleheader with Greyhounds; Hawks Sweep Lumberjacks at Home

We had two doubleheaders Thursday night at Duluth East and Hermantown.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East and Superior would split their doubleheader as the Spartans girls won 57-56 in overtime and the Greyhound boys were victorious 75-61 Thursday night.

In the second doubleheader, Hermantown would sweep Cloquet as the girls won 62-46 and the Hawks boys topped the Lumberjacks 72-62.