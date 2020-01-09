Proposed Solar Garden Could Power Over 100 Homes

Superior Water, Light & Power submitted proposal for 470 kilowatt solar garden.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Solar energy could soon be powering a large portion of homes in Superior.

Superior Water, Light & Power submitted a proposal to the Public Service Commission last week for a community solar garden.

The proposed site is at the corner of Hammond Avenue and 28th Street beside Heritage Park.

At 470 kilowatts, it would be large enough to power about 115 homes. Officials with SWL&P said it’s been something customers have been asking for for years.

“Green energy and renewable energy, we have an electric vehicle here just for our own use, but certainly we’re starting to get to that point where our customers want reduced carbon emission,” said Harper Brickson, Supervisor of Customer Service, Dispatch, and Strategic Accounts.

“They want options, they want low cost but they also want an array of services.”

The Solar Garden would pump out power for 25 years at first, be paid for by three types of customer subscriptions: an upfront payment, fixed rate monthly, or based on its output. Brickson said if they produce more output than you need, you’ll get credited on your bill.

25 percent of the solar garden would be reserved for residents, with the rest available to businesses, the University, and local schools to buy into.