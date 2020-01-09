Search for New Duluth Superintendent Begins Community Input Phase

The board, with help of a professional search firm, launched an online survey on Thursday to gain the community's input.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School Board is looking for community input as it works to hire the new superintendent later this year.

The school board is preaching transparency with the hiring of the superintendent as well.

Within a few hours of launch it already had nearly 100 submissions.

Board chair Jill Lofald says she is looking for a strong decision maker and someone who can work through the achievement gap among many other things.

Board members hope their nationwide search will be narrowed down to six to eight candidates by the middle of March with the new superintendent being named by the beginning of April.

“Transparent is just another word for wanting more information, so we can make a better decision so we can see the decisions that you are making that are effecting our community are done with the best decision making skills that the board has,” said Lofald.

Lofald is the newly elected school board chair, she grew up in West Duluth and is excited to bring her lifetime of experience to the board.

“What a great gift I have to serve my community so I step away from the classroom and I have this incredible ability to still work in education and still effect students in a positive way like I hope I did for my 40 years in the classroom,” said Lofald.

A link to the survey can be found here.