Sidewalk On West First Street Blocked Off Due To Falling Building Bricks

DULUTH, Minn. – A portion of a sidewalk on West First Street remains closed in Duluth after dozens of bricks collapsed from the upper level of a building.

The pile of bricks is believed to have fallen onto the sidewalk around 10 a.m. on December 30th.

The building currently occupies two businesses Thai by Thai Restaurant and Anchor’s End Tattoo Shop.

The owners of Thai by Thai say they lost customers for a few days after the bricks came down.

“For four days we hardly had business. We opened up and nobody came in, we had to leave early,” said owner Supannee Stamm “We were shocked. We didn’t think we would make any money didn’t think people would come in.

Thai by Thai’s owner tells us the owners of the building have been notified and an insurance company is assessing the damage.

Currently there is no date as to when the repairs will be made.

No injuries have been reported at this time.