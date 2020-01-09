The Noble Pour Cocktail Lounge Features Vita Excelenta

Cooking Connection: The Noble Pour Cocktail Lounge

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly one month after opening date, Noble Pour Cocktail Lounge in the Lincoln Park Craft District joins FOX 21 Local News for this week’s Cooking Connection.

While there are no stovetops or ovens involved this week, the handcrafted beverage is stirred, and strong!

The Vita Excelenta cocktail is crafted with tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Bodega Vermouth, and St. Agrestis Amaro.

The atmosphere of Noble Pour is calm and relaxing, providing a great space to catch up with friends, or enjoy a quiet date night.

Click here for more information on Noble Pour.