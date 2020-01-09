UMD Men’s Hockey Open 2020 at Home Against Western Michigan

Puck drop Friday night is set for just after 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will look to keep the good times rolling as they open the new year at home this weekend.

The Bulldogs went 11-6-1 in the first half of the season, ending 2019 with four straight wins. UMD is currently in second place in the NCHC as they get set for conference games from now until the end of the season.

“I think you look at our next month. It’s going to be a critical month of league play because of who we are playing. We’ve got a real difficult schedule with the next four or five weekends. Had a good start to the second half with the wins at Merrimack and it sounds like we played in the second night. That’s a good thing so hopefully we can keep that going,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will be back at home for the first time in six weeks. Their opponent will be a tough Western Michigan squad who beat and tied UMD last season in their lone series of the year.

“Their defensemen are all big, heavy guys. Then up front, they have a lot of skill and a lot of speed. They’re really going to test us and put us back on our heels, and we’re just going to have to do our best to push back and put them on their heels,” said forward Cole Koepke.

“Every time we’ve played them, whether it’s here or it’s there, they’re always in your face and hard on pucks. They have five guys supporting the puck at all times. We respect them. They are a really well-coached team. We have our work cut out for us this weekend,” defenseman Nick Wolff said.

Puck drop Friday night is set for just after 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.