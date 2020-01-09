Winter Tourism in Full Swing Along North Shore

Snowmobile trails reportedly in good condition

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Winter tourism is in full swing along the North Shore.

Snowmobile and cross country ski trails are in great condition according to the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

They tell us it’s been a busy winter so far because of how much snow fell early in the season.

“It’s really nice when you drive by and you see the parking lots are full right now and we like that. The hotels are filling up and weekends are really busy which we like that,” said Janelle Jones, President and CEO of the Chamber.

Jones hopes more snow keeps falling all winter long to make tourism season even better.

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts January 26th. The Two Harbors Winter Frolic is happening February 7th-9th.