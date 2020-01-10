8th Annual Lake Superior Libraries Unsymposium

Around 40 library workers spoke about topics ranging from climate change in libraries to different outreach programs.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Librarians in Minnesota and Wisconsin met at the Superior Public Library for the annual winter unsymposium.

It is called an unsymposium because there is no set agenda coming into the day and the librarians choose the topics as a group.

They also meet annually in the summertime where they have a more formal conference.

“You work with your colleagues and your own coworkers but it’s nice to see what other libraries are doing and what other librarians are thinking about and you just don’t get that opportunity a lot so it’s nice to have that,” said Leslie Mehle, an adult programming librarian for Superior Public Library.

The Superior Library has plenty of events including the tenth annual Love Your Local Artist in February.