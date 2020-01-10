City of Duluth Seeks Million in Bonding Money for Coastal Repair

City officials say the bonding money will be used to put focus on community gems such as the Lakewalk, Baywalk, and Brighton Beach.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth announced a proposal seeking $13.5 million in state bonding money this upcoming legislative session for coastal repair.

The money will contribute to an ongoing $62 million project aimed at reconstructing the storm-damaged coastal infrastructure including behind the DECC and make the green space there more usable.

It also would move the road at Brighton Beach away from the lake to prevent it from getting thrashed by waves.

Officials say the plan is to protect Duluth’s landmarks.

“In light of climate change we need to renew them to a more resilient or durable standard that can endure these kinds of storms for the next 50 years,” said Jim Filby Williams, the director for property parks and library department at the city of Duluth.

This coming summer, city, state, and federal funds are already in place to fix the Lakewalk behind the hotels in Canal Park.

The city will not know, however, if it has secured $13.5 million for the next year until the end of the state legislative session in May. Those funds would be for the next year.