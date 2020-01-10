Climbing Cliffs in Snowshoes

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Bluefin Bay Resort Activites Takes Us Along The Superior Hiking Trail

TOFTE, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures Bluefin Bay Resorts on Lake Superior takes Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot on a snowshoe hike up the Superior Hiking Trail Section 13, climbing cliffs to enjoy wonderful views of the Baptism River Valley. Join them as they blaze a trail through deep snow, on an advanced trail that goes uphill 450 feet.

Other activities are also offered at the resort ranging from cross country skiing

Bluefin Bay offers a variety of snowshoe hikes at different locations as well as cross country skiing adventures. CLICK HERE for dates and times.

RESERVE A ROOM and relax in the outdoor hot tub or a private tub and fireplace in your room.