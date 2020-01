Coaches Corner: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Girls Hockey

For this week's segment, we chatted with the red-hot Lumberjacks girls hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team, including head coach Courtney Olin and senior forwards Taylor Nelson and Kiana Bender. The Lumberjacks have won 14 straight games and look to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2009.