CSS Women’s Hockey Settle for Tie with Pointers

Two goals wouldn't be enough to get the win for the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team would rally from a two-goal deficit after the first period, but couldn’t get one more in overtime as they settled for a 2-2 tie against Wisconsin-Stevens Point Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Courtney Bloemke and Abby Pohlkamp each would score for the Saints, as they record their first tie of the season. CSS will look to bounce back Saturday in the final game of the series.