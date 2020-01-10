Fast Start Pushes UWS Men’s Hockey Past Saint John’s

The Yellowjackets would score four goals in the first period against the Johnnies.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A four-goal first period would be the difference as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team defeated Saint John’s 6-2 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

The Yellowjackets had six different goal-scorers, including Troy York, Will Blake, Liam Blais, Bruno Burtzitis, Jordan Martin and Conor MacLean. Oscar Svensson was solid in net with 24 saves for UWS, who improve to 11-2-1 on the season. They will host Concordia (Minn.) Saturday night.