Home Damaged in Friday Morning Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – A home in the Duluth Heights neighborhood sustained around $60,000 worth of damage due to a Friday morning house fire.

The Duluth Fire Department says they responded to a house fire around 9:15 a.m. at 2131 Miller Creek Driver.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the eaves of a single-story home.

The lone occupant smelled smoke and exited the home. Three cats were removed from the house by fire crews, while a fourth cat made it out of the home on its own.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s office found the cause of the fire to be an accidental cooking fire.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.