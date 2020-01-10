Lifehouse Welcomes New Executive Director

DULUTH, Minn. – Lifehouse officially has a new executive director.

Duluth native, Jordan Johnson took over on Monday after former Lifehouse director Maude Dornfeld retired.

Johnson previously spent over 15 years in New Mexico doing public health and community advocacy work.

He says, he’s hit the ground running so far and is ready to continue the Lifehouse legacy.

“My goal is to just ground the work and just continue the sustainability of the programs going. That’s kinda my focus and goals for the upcoming years,” Lifehouse Executive Director, Jordan Johnson says.

Lifehouse is a non-profit organization that provides housing for teens and young adults.