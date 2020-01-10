Officer Reinstated After Use-Of-Force Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth police officer who was fired for dragging a handcuffed man through a downtown skywalk in 2017 has been reinstated.

According to a recent news release, Officer Adam Huot was reinstated and returned to active duty on Monday.

Officer Huot is currently assigned to administrative duties inside the Duluth Police Department Headquarters.

In October, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed an arbitrator’s 2018 decision to reinstate Huot stating it did not violate public policy.