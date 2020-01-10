Prep Hockey: Hunters Boys Win; Northern Stars Fall at Home

Griffin Lehet finished with a hat trick while Jacob Snyder had a 22 save shutout in Duluth Denfeld's win over Chanhassen.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Heritage Center hosted a doubleheader of boys and girls action on Friday night, where Duluth Denfeld got the 4-0 win over Chanhassen in the boys game.

Griffin Lehet finished with hat trick while Simon Davidson scored the other goal for the Hunters. Jacob Snyder finished with a 22 save shutout.

Duluth Denfeld will host Proctor on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

In the girls game, the Duluth Northern Stars returned home for the first time in a month but were unable to get anything going, as Forest Lake got the 12-0 win.

The Northern Stars will host Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.