Seniors Learn How To Outsmart The Scammers

According to the Federal Trade Commission nearly 15 million Americans have their identities stolen each year.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fraud rates are on the rise and scammers are becoming sneakier with their approach.

One of the reasons many people are subject to a large number of incidents of fraud and identity theft is the lack of education.

At the Lew Martin Senior Center in Superior, a financial advisor from Edward Jones Investments stopped by to teach people how to outsmart the scammers.

Folks picked up a few tips on how to spot the red flags of fraudulent activity.

They also learned the best practices to continue to protect themselves from future scams.

“I’ve been scammed and had viruses. It was costly,” said Janet Arena. “I’ve become paranoid trying new things. This is a good way to learn what not to do.”

