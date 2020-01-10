Update: Two Men Charged in Connection to Overdose Death

DULUTH, Minn. – Two men have been formally charged in connection to the overdose death of a 25-year-old woman last year.

According to Duluth police, Kyham Lavon Dunn, 25, and Solomon Byrd Jr., 27, were arrested on Thursday without incident in connection to the sale of fentanyl which resulted in the death of Alexandria Price last September.

Dunn and Byrd have been charged with third-degree aiding and abetting murder.

Dunn was previously found not guilty of party to the crime of felony murder in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Garth Velin in Superior in September 2014.