Tips for Making Your Goals Stick in 2020

Coach for Success, Pam Solberg-Tapper, Provides Tips to Help Make Your Goals Stick in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Many people set resolutions in the New Year, but how many truly follow through?

It can be difficult to even think about making a drastic change in your life let alone following through with it, but thankfully there are local professional in the Northland looking to help you achieve success.

Pam Solberg-Tapper, Founder of Coach for Success, stopped by FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m. to share tips on making your goals stick in 2020.

Solberg-Tapper lists the four key points to maintaining success when setting a new goal.

Keep your “why/reason” for your goal front and center.

Create a way to measure progress

Use a tracking tool

Enlist an accountability partner

Solberg-Tapper is a professional when it comes to helping folks manage stress, and thrive when under pressure.

If you’d like to contact Solberg-Tapper for advice and assistance, click here.