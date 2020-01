UMD Men’s Hockey Start 2020 with Win Over Broncos

The Bulldogs pick up their fifth straight win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nick Swaney would score twice as the UMD men’s hockey team opened the new year with a home win over Western Michigan 6-3 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Quinn Olson, Tanner Laderoute, Noah Cates and Kobe Roth also scored for the Bulldogs as they push their win streak to five straight.