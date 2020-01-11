Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks Skate to 5-5 Tie With Raiders; Spartans Get Home Win Over Huskies

Hermantown tied in its third straight game while George Hansen scored the game-winner for Superior.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team got off to another quick start but was unable to hold on, as Hermantown and Cretin-Derham Hall finished in a 5-5 tie.

Aaron Pionk, Blake Biondi, Ethan Lund, Cole Antcliff and Joey Pierce scored for the Hawks. Hermantown has now tied in its past three games.

In other boys action, Superior kept pace with Eau Claire North in the first two periods and scored the game-winner in the third to get the 3-2 win. Carter Pettit, Ethan Welch and George Hansen scored the goals for the Spartans.