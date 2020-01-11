Saints Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Pointers for First Win of 2020

Lexi Thomeczek finished with 40 saves in her 15th career shutout while Taylor Thompson scored the lone goal.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lexi Thomeczek finished with 40 saves as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team got the 1-0 win over UW-Stevens Point in the series finale on Saturday.

Taylor Thompson scored the lone goal of the evening during the first period. This is Thomeczek’s 15th career shutout and second in the past three starts.

The Saints (5-6-1) will return to NCHA action next weekend against Adrian. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m.