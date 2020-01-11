Thousands Attend Annual Duluth Wedding Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people flooded the DECC in Duluth looking for the latest and greatest ideas for their big day.

The 32nd annual wedding show was in full swing with hundreds of exhibitors for the future brides and grooms.

One bride to be we spoke with says, events like these are essential for planning such an important day.

“You get as much planned as you can. Having a longer engagement is kinda nice. You can be like: oh, we booked a venue two months ago. Now we’re looking for a photographer and then we’ll start picking out the floral stuff later on and this later on. So breaking it up into steps is helpful,” Future Bride, Cayli Posch says.

Organizers say, although wedding trends have changed over the years, one thing that’s stayed the same is people are still falling in love.

“Formal weddings, casual weddings, weddings in the woods, weddings at churches weddings in barns. Weddings are everywhere. I think it’s all a matter of what fits the personality of the couple getting married. It’s very individualized,” Lundeen Productions President, Tracy Lundeen says.

Saturday’s event concluded with a runway fashion show.