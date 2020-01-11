UMD Men’s Hockey Skates to 3-3 Tie With Western Michigan; Broncos Get Extra NCHC Point in Shootout

Justin Richards, Tanner Laderoute and Scott Perunovich all scored for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – No. 9 UMD men’s hockey extended its unbeaten streak to six with a 3-3 tie with Western Michigan, but the Broncos would get the extra NCHC point in a shootout win.

UMD (12-6-2) will hit the road next weekend to take on St. Cloud State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:37 p.m. and Saturday at 4:07 p.m.