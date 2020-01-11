Young Snowmobilers Earn Certification and Learn Rules of the Trails

Anyone born after 1976 needs a certification to operate a sled to take advantage of the more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – Young snowmobiliers earned their certifications to operate sleds on their own at Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club.

Snowmobiling is a widely popular sport in Minnesota.

There are more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails statewide.

Anyone born after 1976 needs a certification to operate a sled.

“Now I can drive my own sled in Canada when we go ice fishing,” said young sledder Emma.

28 kids 12 and older were at the club and it had so many kids interested that they had to cap enrollment.

Parents on hand were happy their kids were getting important safety lessons about operating their sleds.

“It all boils down to safety I want to come home to my family an I want everybody to come home to theirs as well,” said Lawrence Faires, who was there with his son.

Many of the kids have grown up riding on the sleds with their families and cannot wait to get out and operate the sled on their own.

“I like it cause it kind of gives you a high when you’re doing it like you’re just doing something fun,” said Emma.

Avid snowmobilers will tell you that there is nothing quite like it on a winter day.

“It’s definitely good for the heart for the soul just to get out there and enjoy the wildlife and the scenery, things you wouldn’t ordinarily see,” said Faires.

“It’s just a nice way to get out and just makes winter easier makes it a lot more fun,” said Lockett.

Other snowmobile clubs around the Northland will be having certification courses.

Any adult or child who is interested is encouraged to check out their local clubs and see if they can get registered for a class.