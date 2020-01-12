Superior Curling Club Hosts Curling Instructor Course

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Representatives from the United States Curling Association were in Superior on Sunday to help people learn the ins and outs of coaching curling.

About 20 people participated in the program with the goal of becoming a certified curling instructor. Proper form, and also proper instructing techniques were the main focus of the class.

“A lot of the folks will be teaching right here in the Duluth Superior area. So that more folks can take up the amazing sport of curling. It’s something you can play no matter how young or old you are. It’s a super fun super social game,” USCA Instructor, Jennifer Vieth says.

The U-S-C-A holds a few of these classes every year, with the hope that each new instructor can bring the exact same style when they teach.

“To teach everyone across the entire country at all clubs. So that everybody is getting the same basic understanding of the game. And if you’re moving from club to club they’re not going to say oh you’re doing it wrong but that’s how we used to do it and so on. So it’s more consistency in methods that are known to be effective,” Superior Curling Club President, Dave Podratz says.

The first record of curling in Superior was in 1893.