Bushbaum’s OT Goal Gives Rails Boys Hockey Win Over Bluejackets

The Proctor boys hockey picked up a big home win over Hibbing/Chisholm.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Connor Bushbaum would score the game-winner in overtime as the Proctor boys hockey team knocked off Hibbing/Chisholm 2-1 Monday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

Mitchell Ziemba would score in the opening minute for the Bluejackets, but the Rails would answer back minutes later with a Ben Harnell goal. It would stay that way until overtime when Bushbaum found the back of the net for Proctor, who improve to 8-8 on the season.