“Can Of Worms” Project Is Still On Track

DULUTH, Minn. – In November the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the “Can of Worms” reconstruction project came in 100-million dollars over budget.

But during Monday’s monthly public meeting, MnDOT officials said the project is still right on track.

To help stay within the $343 million budget MnDOT decided to hold off indefinitely on two portions of the reconstruction, which includes work on i-535 from Garfield Avenue to the Blatnik bridge and the Highway 53 Bridges.

But an MnDOT engineer says planning is still in the works for those two segments.

“Right now we are still applying the engineering and costing that out, but eventually the job will be bid in two separate parts.

As of now the “Can of Worms” project is slated to begin construction in May, with a full completion by 2023.