Clean Water Advocates Applaud Halt of Key PolyMet Permits For Copper-Nickel Mine

DULUTH, Minn. – Environmentalists and advocates of clean water gathered in Duluth Monday to celebrate the Minnesota Court of Appeals’ ruling to put a halt on two crucial permits for PolyMet’s proposed copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes.

Leaders from WaterLegacy, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and even Duluth City Councilor Joel Sipress were among those praising the court’s decision that will require a contested case hearing in public.

The advocates say downstream communities are at high risk of the project polluting the St. Louis River and Lake Superior.

“Finally at long last, this decision is going to be taken out from behind closed doors and be aired in public where the claims of Glencore can be subjected to scientific scrutiny the way they should be,” Sipress said.

“Simple as I can say it, if we can’t drink the water, nobody else can drink the water. If we can’t eat the fish, nobody else can eat the fish,” said Kevin DuPuis, chairman of the Fond du Lac Band.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Hoyt Lakes and residents there said they were frustrated by the latest delay in the proposed mine.