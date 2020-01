Duluth City Council Holds First Meeting Of 2020 With New Faces

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council held its first meeting of 2020 Monday.

It started with new faces and new leaders.

Councilors voted to select Gary Anderson as the new council president and Renee Van Nett as vice president.

Newly elected councilors Derek Medved, Roz Randorf and Janet Kennedy were there for their first council meeting of many more to come over the next four years of their terms.