Frozen Jr. Takes Over Duluth Playhouse Throughout January

Frozen Jr. is Happening January 10 - 26 at the Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse kicks off the new year with the regional premiere of the enchanting modern classic, Disney’s Frozen JR, at the Playhouse Family Theatre.

The show runs at the Depot January 10 – 26. Shows are available Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“This will be the regional premiere of Frozen JR in our area, and we are so excited to bring it to life in the new year!” said Amber Burns, Artistic Director of the Family Theatre.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, Disney’s Frozen JR brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage.

This show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, such as “Do You Want To Build A Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” “In Summer,” and the Oscar-winning “Let It Go,” to name a few, plus five new songs written specially for the Broadway production.

Making this production especially special, is the wintry mix of special effects that will transform the theatre into a winter wonderland.

Theatrical projections (utilizing six different projectors) and a variety of stagecraft techniques will deliver audiences to the mythical Arendelle to witness nature’s wonders, such as the northern lights, a blizzard, and the coming of spring.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Daniel Benoit on board to design the show’s projections,” Burns said. “The magic that Elsa brings to the show will be created by Daniel and his team through multiple projection surfaces, animations, and even some robotics!”

Group sales and school matinee performances are also available. Call the Box Office for either of these options at 218-733-7555.

Click here to purchase tickets today.