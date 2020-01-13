International Falls Community Prepares to Celebrate 40th Annual Icebox Days

Icebox Days Festival is Happening January 16 - 19 in International Falls

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Many in the Northland travel south when temperatures drop below zero, but one community in Northern Minnesota looks to celebrate the cold with a three day festival jam packed with fun events.

Icebox Days Festival is happening Friday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19 in International Falls.

This will mark the 40th year of the celebration, with the festival’s annual button paying tribute to the first year the fun took place.

The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the event.

Chamber President Tricia Heibel stopped by FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m. to chat about what visitors can expect this year.

More than 40 events are scheduled to take place throughout the three day celebration.

Heibel says there’s something for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

She says visitors from as far away as Australia have taken part in the festivities in years past.

The Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run attracts runners from across the world.

Click here for a full list of activities happening during this year’s Icebox Day’s Festival.