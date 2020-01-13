Lake Superior College Welcomes Students Back To Campus

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College Students returned back to class on Monday.

To celebrate their first day back, the college kicked off it’s Winter Welcome Week.

Throughout the day students enjoyed popcorn and giveaways.

They even had the chance to listen to tunes from a Duluth band called Paint Party, which features a LSC student.

A Local artist also stopped by campus to create digital drawings for students who wished to have a personal portrait.

“It’s getting them back into the spirit of school and education. Winter is a tough time for everybody,” said Student Activities Coordinator Heather Grillo. “We like to make it fun here. The more information the students have the more involved they’ll be. The more involved they are the more successful they are.”

Welcome Week continues through Wednesday