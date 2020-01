Spartans Boys Basketball Pick Up Road Win over Eskomos

The Superior boys basketball team pulled away late to get the road win over Esko.

ESKO, Minn. – Joey Barker led the way with 15 points as the Superior boys basketball knocked off Esko 57-50 Monday night at Esko High School.

The Eskomos’ James LaGarde led all scorers with 20 points.