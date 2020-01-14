3 Suspected Opioid-Related Overdoses Of Inmates At Ashland County Jail

ASHLAND, Wis. — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three suspected opioid-related overdoses of inmates at the Ashland County Jail.

Two inmates experienced symptoms and were hospitalized Jan. 9. Another inmate was hospitalized on Jan. 11.

All three were eventually discharged from the hospital.

Officials say the inmates were all housed in the same cell block. It’s believed a fourth inmate in that cell block smuggled the contraband into the jail.

A search of the jail with the help of K9 officers found no contraband after both incidents.