5 Residents Displaced After Pickup Truck Slams Into Building, Causes Gas Leak

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Police were investigating Tuesday after a pickup truck slammed into a multi-unit residential building and caused a gas leak.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 5 p.m. at 4010 E. 2nd Street.

The vehicle’s impact severed multiple natural gas meters, according to authorities.

Police closed down the area to the public at one point until Superior Water Light and Power arrived to shut off the gas flow.

Five people who live inside the building were not injured and were forced to find a different place to stay Tuesday night.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was not known Tuesday evening.