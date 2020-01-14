Bearboo Coffee Escape and Car Wash Gets New Owners

Previous employee became owner on New Year's Day.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Cloquet’s only combination coffee shop and car wash is seeing new ownership this year.

Natalie and Chris Swanson officially owned Bearaboo Coffee Escape and the adjacent car wash as of New Year’s Day.

Natalie had been working at the hangout since February, she said customers warned not to change much and she respects that.

So people can still come in and enjoy their chai and chicken salad sandwiches, some of their most popular items she said.

“A lot of my friends and a lot of people, women especially who watch Hallmark or anything like that dream of having a coffee shop and it’s such a comforting place and so we get to kind of live that dream right now, and that’s really fun for us,” Swanson said.

Swanson added that she’s excited to have her four kids working at the coffee shop, making it a family affair.