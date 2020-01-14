Bender’s Game-Winner Gives Lumberjacks Girls’ Hockey 16th Straight Win

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton has now won 16 straight and improves to 17-2 on the season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Kiana Bender’s goal in the third gave the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team the 2-1 win over Hibbing/Chisholm to give the Lumberjacks their 16th straight win, a school record.

Taylor Nelson scored the other goal for the Lumberjacks, while Emma Lundell scored for the Bluejackets.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton improves to 17-2-0 on the season and will host Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday.