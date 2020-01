Kneepkens’s 39 Points Pushes Hilltoppers Girls Basketball Past Rebels

The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team picked up their fourth straight win at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior guard Gianna Kneepkens dropped 39 points as the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 88-37 Tuesday night.

Senior Grace Kirk chipped in with 21 points and Dasia Starks finished with 13. The Hilltoppers improve to 12-1 on the season as they will face Ely on Saturday.