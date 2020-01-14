Prep Boys Hockey: Hunters Top Rails, Greyhounds Tie With Lakers, Hawks Win Section Title Rematch Against Raiders

Duluth Denfeld got the home win over Proctor, while Hermantown got the road win against Greenway and Duluth Denfeld skated to a 3-3 tie against Prior Lake.

DULUTH, Minn. – Shawn Easty made 19 saves as Duluth Denfeld got the 5-0 shutout win over Duluth Denfeld.

Griffin Lehet scored twice, while Joe Udd, Connor McClure and John Bloomquist each scored a goal for the Hunters.

In other prep boys action, Hermantown got revenge against Greenway with an 8-3 win in a section 7A final rematch while Duluth East skated to a 3-3 tie against Prior Lake.