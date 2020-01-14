Public Input Wanted Involving Changes To IDS 709’s School Boundaries

Survey available online through Feb. 3

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Public Schools is looking for public feedback to possibly re-do boundaries within the district, which could affect where your child attends school in the future.

According to district officials, Congdon Elementary and Lester Park Elementary schools are currently over capacity, while Lowell Elementary is on track to be as well because of the addition of its immersion school.

The public can access a survey online through Feb. 3, where they can go through different boundary scenarios.

“We are looking to make sure all of our students have enough space in our schools to be successful and we also want to look at the demographics of our schools to try to equalize our enrollments as much as possible,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

Community meetings will be held Jan. 22 and 23. The district is planning to start adjusting in February or March.