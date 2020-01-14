Teamsters Local 320 Announces It Will Strike Wednesday; Measurable Snowfall In Forecast

DULUTH, Minn. – Teamsters Local 320 announced in a press release Tuesday that it will officially strike Wednesday morning. This comes as 2-5 inches of snowfall is expected Wednesday.

The union says the strike will “affect every Public Works Department location within St. Louis County.”

“This was a tough decision for the membership to make,” says Brian Aldes, Teamsters Local 320 Secretary-Treasurer, and Principal Officer. “However, the Teamsters employed by St. Louis County deserve parity of benefits with the civil service and merit employees.”

Pickets will be at each Public Works Department location as well as mobile pickets that will follow Public Works vehicles if deployed without Teamster drivers.

“These hardworking employees make a daily commitment to drive into blizzard conditions when most folks avoid inclement weather,” says Erik Skoog, Teamsters Local 320 Recording Secretary, and chief negotiator. “These employees spend nights, holidays, and weekends clearing roads in dangerous conditions and will not continue to be second class employees.”

The union says they are prepared to continue the strike until demands are met.