Workshop Trains Birth Workers New Practices

DULUTH, Minn. – A local organization called Spinning Babies held a workshop to train birth workers like doulas and midwives ways to better help new moms throughout their pregnancy.

Throughout the session, nearly two dozen guests participated in group exercises.

They learned techniques useful that birth workers and new mom can use to during and after pregnancy.

A spinning babies trainer says its important to keep birth workers informed to promote easier birth experiences.

“The doula or the nurse can help a pregnant person to chose positions for during their labor,” said Nikki Zerfas. “In pregnancy it can help with the aches and pains that go along with pregnancy.”

Spinning Babies hosts workshops across the country.