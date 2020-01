EVELETH, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of the victim who died in a house fire in Eveleth on Tuesday.

The Eveleth Police Department identified the victim as 77-year-old Bonnie Mae Phinney.

The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 Block of North Court.

When fire crews arrived on scene the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.