City of Duluth Hires Full-Time Sustainability Officer

Mindy Granley will start serving the city in February

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson has announced the hiring of Duluth’s first-ever full-time sustainability officer.

Mindy Granley will start serving the city next month. She spent the last twelve years as the sustainability director at UMD.

Granley tells us she’s excited for the opportunity to make Duluth more sustainable by reducing waste, adding solar resources, and working with partners across the city on a comprehensive energy plan.

“We have a very active community, active community, a community willing to make changes in their lives and in their groups and the businesses that they work at to be more sustainable. And how do we keep motivating and inspiring that? That’s going to be what I figure out,” said Granley.

Granley will be paid between $81,335 and $118,198 to serve as sustainability officer.